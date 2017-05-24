Filinvest starts construction of The Fora in Tagaytay

LISTED real estate developer Filinvest Land, Inc. said on Tuesday it has commenced construction of its condotel project the Fora Rotunda Tagaytay.

The project is a 5.2-hectare master-planned townscape project envisioned to be the newest exciting destination in Tagaytay.

The Fora features the Life Mall, designed to be one of the major attractions in Tagaytay as a prime shopping and recreational spot and will have other amenities such as the centerpiece amphitheater which is ideal for wedding venues, outdoor activities and other various events.

It will also feature a botanical garden, canopy walk and a sky garden, “all set in Tagaytay’s cool climate and scenic environment.”

Fora boasts of a 360-degree accessibility as it is located at the heart of the Rotunda junction, next to churches, hospitals and commercial centers.

“Set against a lush green backdrop, the Fora condotel is designed to provide every guest the comforts and luxuries of modern living. It is set to be the destination of choice for a weekend getaway, family staycation and for those looking for solid investment value in Tagaytay,” Filinvest said in a statement.

For Life Mall, Filinvest said it offers a wide variety of retail brands and an extensive range of culinary delights complemented by array of restaurants and food outlets to excite even the most seasoned foodie.

“All these guarantee for a unique shopping and leisure experience anchored by Metro Gaisano. Mall goers can also catch the latest flicks in any of the four digital cinemas, the first and only one in Tagaytay to date,” the company said.

Life Mall is slated to open at the end of the second quarter this year while the Fora is seen to be fully operational by 2018.