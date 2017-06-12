Filinvest’s Pioneer Pointe offers downpayment special

DEVELOPER Filinvest is offering a special downpayment rate of just 2.5 percent for buyers of units in its Pioneer Pointe condominium tower in Mandaluyong City, the company announced.

A 28-story premium property under the Filinvest Livable Condos brand, Pioneer Pointe is strategically situated at the center of the bustling commercial and business district, which allows for functional and enjoyable urban living. It is a real address of convenience as it is close to the Edsa MRT line and gives easier access to possible places of work in Mandaluyong City, Makati City, and Bonifacio Global City, where many small and medium enterprises and top corporations are located.

Also short distances away from Pioneer Pointe are premiere shopping destinations that are home to leading retail stores and restaurants.

Pioneer Pointe offers studio units ranging from 30.85 square meters to 40.39 square meters, and two-bedroom bi-level and flat units ranging from 62.3 sqm to 73.52 sqm. Two-bedroom garden units are also available from 96.1 sqm to 110.8 sqm. The tower’s standout features and complete amenities include a function room, swimming pool, and a pocket garden with children’s play area.

Filinvest said only a few units for sale are left, so to encourage buyers to invest in a condo unit at Pioneer Pointe, the developer has made a special limited offer of a low down payment rate of only 2.5 percent until June 30. The condo’s location, features, and purchase terms are ideally suited to empty nesters, young professionals, or small families, Filinvest added.