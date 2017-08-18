Filipina, child injured in Barcelona carnage—foreign affairs official

TWO Filipinos, a mother and her child, were hurt in the alleged terror attack in Barcelona, Spain that killed 13 and injured more than 100 on Thursday (local time), a foreign affairs official based in that country said on Friday.

In a television interview, Consul General Emmanuel Fernandez identified the victims as “Irish citizens, who hail from Cebu”. They were vacationing in Barcelona from Ireland when the assault happened. They were brought to a nearby hospital after a van ploughed through crowds at the Las Ramblas boulevard, a popular street in Barcelona, in broad daylight.

The van carnage is the latest in a wave of attacks in Europe where vehicles have been used as weapons of terror. The IS propaganda agency Amaq claimed that it was carried out by “soldiers” from the jihadist group.

Fernandez, the deputy chief of missions of the Philippine Embassy in Spain, said the unidentified mother and her child were with two other members of the family who sustained minor injuries. He added that the child would undergo knee surgery.