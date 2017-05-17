Filipina to compete in world finals of ‘I Can Sing in Japanese’

Krissha Viaje— a member of ABS-CBN dance group Girltrends—will make her debut on the international stage this month as she showcases her singing prowess at the world finals of “I Can Sing in Japanese!”

An annual competition in Japan since 2011, the prestigious program has attracted contestants from all over the world allowing non-native Japanese speakers who have a passion for singing Japanese songs to join. For every season, some 12 to 16 groups of performers from all over the world are invited to Tokyo to try out for the search.

A long-time fan of Japanese shows, 20-year-old Viaje bested 11 other contestants from Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand in February during the Asian leg of the competition. It was held in Singapore and hosted by GEM TV Asia. Viaje sang her winning piece “Precious” by Yuna Ito, the theme song from the movie “Limit of Love Umizaru.”

While the other finalists were all of top calibre, Viaje stood out with her precise diction and expressive singing, which the judges said moved them immensely.

Viaje is among those heavily favored to win in the finals, and will compete against 11 other contestants representing Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, India, Jamaica, Norway, Peru, Puerto Rico, Belgium and USA. The show will have an encore telecast on May 21 at 8:30 p.m. on cable channel Sony Gem (channel 116 on SkyCable).

This latest edition of I Can Sing in Japanese will be hosted by Nakai Masahiro and TV announcer Yukari Nishio.

This season’s panel of judges will comprise of R&B and pop singer May J, singer-songwriter Tatsuya Ishii, and famed musician Tetsuya Komuro, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful producers in the Japanese music industry.