Filipina escapes death sentence but stays in jail for stealing mobile phone

UPDATE: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) court has reversed a decision by a lower court which sentenced a Filipina to death for the murder of her employer last May, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 20, the DFA said Jennifer Dalquez was found innocent by the Court of Appeals in Al Ain at a hearing on June 19.

The DFA said that because of the decision, Dalquez would not be required to pay blood money to the family of her employer, a certain Mr. Alaryani, whom she allegedly killed after he attempted to rape her in December 2014.

The DFA said, however, that based on the report of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Dalquez could not come home yet as she would still serve out a five-year jail term for stealing a mobile phone.

The Court of First Instance of Al Ain had sentenced Dalquez to death for murder.

In her defense, Dalquez, 30, from General Santos City, said that she was defending herself from her employer who tried to rape her on December 7, 2017. The sentence was handed down on May 20.

The DFA said it extended all assistance to Dalquez, including providing her with a lawyer from the time her case was heard by the Court of First Instance in March 2015.

Jefferson Antiporda