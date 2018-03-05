Filipina interior designer joins regional reality show as judge

Premiering on March 22 at 9 p.m. on cable’s Sony Channel is a new season of Asian region reality show titled, “The Apartment: Passion for Design.” What especially makes this interesting for the Philippine audience is that it features noted Filipina interior designer and media personality Cat Arambulo-Antonio as one of the judges.

“We are excited to welcome Cat Arambulo [along with Tyler Wisler, one of New York’s most influential and dynamic designers]to the judges’ table this season as her impeccable taste and design influence in the Philippines makes her an authoritative voice,” AXN & Sony Channel Philippines Director and Business Head Armi Malaluan said.

Meanwhile, of the 12 aspiring designers from various backgrounds competing to be the next interior design superstar are three Filipinos, namely Stephanie Dods, Jesy Cruz and Eugene del Rosario.

The rest of the contestants come from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, a Russian-born personality and one based in Houston, Texas.

The winner will walk away with the biggest prize in the series’ history—the deed to a luxurious UMLand apartment at D’Lagoon, located in Iskandar, Malaysia.

The judging panel includes returning international superstar Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as principal judge, and award-winning designer and author Jamie Durie as returning host and mentor.

“Last season was full of twists and surprises that culminated with an unexpected winner and this season promises more of the drama, style and sass that our Sony Channel viewers have come to love,” said Malaluan.

Fans who crave more exclusive content can also look forward to “The Apartment: Unboxed,” a digital series of webisodes from the point-of-view of the designers, revealing their most intimate details from behind the scenes.