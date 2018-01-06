FILIPINA junior golfers shine in 2017

Filipina junior golfers capped 2017 with notable podium finishes in a number of junior tilts last December.

Mikha Fortuna of the ICTSI Girls Team ruled the premier girls 15-17 class of the 2017 100Plus Malaysian Junior Open Golf Championship, held last December 12-14, 2017 at the Genamrie Golf and Country Club in Selangor, Malaysia.

Fortuna checked in with her second consecutive four-under par 68 to go with her first day even-par 72 to win by one stroke with a 208 total.

Meanwhile, ICTSI’s Bernice Olivarez-Ilas dominated the Class B Girls (14-15) class in the 2017 SICC/DBS Junior Golf Invitational in Singapore, held last December 4 to 7.

Olivarez-Ilas bucked a slow start to sat on No.6 after the first day and posted a two-under par 70 to take the lead the following day.

She posted an even-par 73 on the last day for a 220 total to win by one stroke.

USKIDS Teen World Championship 2017 titlist Mariel Tee finished fifth with a 227 total.

Sofia Chabon, also of the ICTSI team, came in second in the overall race for girls with a 219 total built on a 75-72-72 card. She was 12 strokes behind the Indonesian winner.

On the other hand, displaced national player Yuka Saso finished second in the 2017 Victorian Junior Open played at 13th Beach Golf Links and Barwon Heads Golf Club, Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia last December 18 to 21.

Saso had an impressive 72-66-78-67 four-day card for a 283 total but still fell short of the Australian winner who bested her by four strokes overall.

Ella Nagayo of Davao, who is now based in Melbourne, Australia on a golf scholarship, finished third in the Girls 16 and under division with a four-day total of 324 (72-82-85-85).

“It’s a great way to finish the tournament year for our kids. We start our next season in January with our junior world qualifier tour then we look forward to our next international events beginning February. We are very optimistic of our kids’ performance next year. We are doing the right things for our programs and our players are doing well” Bobby Dy, vice-chairman of the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines told The Manila Times.

The 2017 Junior World Qualifier Tour begins on January 27 and 28 for all Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines members aged 18 years and below.

The tour will be made up of four two-day tournament qualifiers, a total of eight round with the best six rounds counting.

The tour will award slots to the IMG Academy Junior World Championship in San Diego, California USA and other regional junior tournaments.

Interested members may contact the JGFP secretariat at 09178841436 to register.