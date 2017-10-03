Filipina in Las Vegas shooting no longer person of interest, says foreign affairs

THE Filipina who was linked to the gunman in the mass shooting at a Las Vegas strip was no longer a person of interest in the ongoing US police investigation, a spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

“Ms. Danley was not in the US at the time of the incident and is no longer a person of interest in the investigation,” Robespierre Bolivar said in a text message.

The Filipina was identified as Marilou Danley who was initially reported as a companion of Stephen Paddock, who went on a shooting spree in Las Vegas on Sunday, local time. Paddock killed himself after.

“She was reported to have been in Philippines at the time of the incident but there were unconfirmed reports that she was no longer in Philippines at this time,” Bolivar said.

The Department of Foreign affairs (DFA) is also in the process of determining the whereabouts of Danley.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano condoled with the families of the victims.

“We mourn with the families of those who perished and hope for the speedy recovery of the more than 400 people who were reported injured,” Cayetano said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the American people today.”

Cayetano, who is on an official visit in New York, at the same time said that the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles was monitoring developments and continuously coordinating with authorities in the area to determine if there were any Filipinos among the victims of the deadly incident.

He added Consul General Adelio Angelito Cruz was also checking the condition of the 131,000 members of the Filipino community in Las Vegas.

“We are coordinating with Las Vegas police authorities and with leaders of the Filipino Community to check on our kababayans (countrymen) there,” said Cruz.

At least 50 people died and hundreds were injured when Paddock opened fire at a country music concert from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue in the gambling hub. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA

