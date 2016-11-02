Filipina Mrs. Universe to pay tribute to Asian artists

Reigning 2016 Mrs. Universe, Filipina Emma Toba, is set to honor entertainment achievers from the region on November 7 in Fukuoka City.

Previously known as singer Emma Cordero here in the Philippines, the Japan-based beauty queen is now a civic leader and founder of World Class Excellence Award Japan (WCEAJ).

The dinner ceremony will be held at the New Otani Hotel in Fukuoka City and will gather some 30 honorees from the various fields of entertainment.

Toba says of the awards in an email to The Manila Times, “The WCEJA is envisioned to be a source of inspiration to people whose passion for excellence is alive and who desire to bring pride and honor to their respective countries through their craft.

Some of this year’s awardees are film directors Edilberto Serrano and Kasunori Kure; TV hosts Matos Luis and Emiko Nagata; Filipino actor Niño Muhlach; Masatoshi Morinaga, Aisaku Yokogawa,Yamamoto Juichi, Mie Hirayama Rose Yamamoto, Emcor Jazz Band, Miyajima, Sensei Kekou, Sensei Satou San and the Fantastic Chorus group; and Grace Kuramoto.

Toba will also recognize her fellow winners in the 2016 Mrs. Universe pageant, which was held in Guangjio, China in September. They are: Mrs. Iana Lutska of Ukraine and Mrs. Kanthicha Chimsiri of Thailand.

Toba herself is a recipient of a number of citations from international award-giving bodies. Among these awards are: “Asia’s Princess Of Songs” conferred by the Asia Pacific Awards Council in 1997; and “Most Outstanding International Performer 2015” from Gawad Amerika in Hollywood in recognition of her international hit single “Ai Wo Agetai” (I Wanna Give Love).