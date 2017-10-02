Filipina a ‘person of interest’ in Las Vegas strip shooting — police

A PERSON of interest in the shooting at a country music concert in a Las Vegas strip on Sunday night, local time, was identified as a Filipina, according to reports.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) initially described Marilou Danley as of “Asian descent” but was identified in later reports as a Filipina.

LVMPD said that it has located Danley but didn’t give much information about her arrest.

“We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest,” the LVMPD said on its official Twitter account.

The vehicles were a Hyundai Tucson with Nevada plate number 114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica with plate number 79D401.

Danley, police said, was a “companion” of the shooter identified by the police as Stephen Paddock, 64. Paddock was killed by police on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

In one of its posts, the LVMPD said: “Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1!”

Reports said that Danley was a “high-limit hostess” at the casino.

Police said that Danley was a roommate of Paddock who travelled with him.

The Manila Times tried to access Danley’s Facebook account but was deactivated.

Fifty people died and at least 200 were injured in the shooting. It is dubbed as the worst mass shooting in the United States.

US President Donald Trump sent his “warmest condolences” Monday to the victims and families.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” Trump tweeted.

White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said separately that the president had been briefed on “the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas” on Sunday night.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials,” she said.

“All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”

FATIMA CIELO B. CANCEL WITH AFP

