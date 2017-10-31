Filipina pug Abaniel loses to Zong

Filipina veteran boxer Gretchen Abaniel suffered a repeat of fate after losing to Chinese Zong Ju Cai via unanimous decision for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight title over the weekend at the Macau East Asian Games Dome in Macau, China.

Abaniel also lost to Cai in 2015 via unanimous decision.

The fight became controversial, as the scores were not immediately announced after the bout. According to BoxRec, judge Arnie Najera scored the match 97-93 in favor of the Chinese boxer.

Abaniel, who entered the match with a three-fight winning streak, dropped to 18 wins and nine losses. Cai improved to 10-1.

The 31-year old Abaniel currently holds the women’s International Boxing Association and Global Boxing Union minimumweight title.

A native of Puerto Princesa, Abaniel currently lives in Sydney, Australia, and currently trains at Bondi Boxing Club.