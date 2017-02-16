Filipina in semifinals of ‘The Voice Israel’

Seventeen-year-old Filipina Ezra Liz Joy Ng topped the online votes in “The Voice Israel,” clinching her a slot in the competition’s semifinals.

Ezra paid a courtesy call on Philippine Ambassador to Israel Neal Imperial at the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv last February 14.

“My friends encouraged me to join ‘The Voice Israel,’” said Joy Ng, as she is popularly known in Israel.

She has been performing in front of a big crowd of Filipinos since her childhood including in several embassy activities.

Imperial said Filipinos in Israel are proud of Joy Ng.

He assured Joy Ng that the embassy is encouraging the Filipino community in Israel to continue supporting her in her pursuit of bagging the title of this year’s “The Voice Israel.” JAIME R. PILAPIL