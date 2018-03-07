Filipinas and their ‘skincare commitment’ issues

To say that Filipinas have endless options to address their skin concerns is an understanding nowadays. A quick look at supermarket shelves or drugstores can actually overwhelm anyone what with rows and rows of beauty and skincare products available not just for ladies but also for the gentlemen. Beyond these, there are specialized stores too, resulting in a Euromonitor study’s prediction that the Philippines’ skincare industry will register a P50.8 billion income by 2021.

What is ironic given this phenomenon is that there are still a large number of Filipinas who are hesitant to commit to a skincare routine. To understand why, the first step is to define what the concept actually entails.

According to Rebecca Penzer and Steven Ersser in the book “Principles of Skin Care,” skincare is “the range of practices that support skin integrity, enhance its appearance and relieve skin conditions. They can include nutrition, avoidance of excessive sun exposure and appropriate use of emollients.”

While Western women as well as a good number of Asian females are very much into skincare—take for example the 10-step Korean routine that is all the rage—research indicates that Filipinas are satisfied with a simple facial wash and maybe a toner for some and moisturizer.

Why the disconnect then between practices and the burgeoning skincare industry? The answer, according to one beauty expert could be anything from lack of fast results, tedious processes and high price points.

“For sure, Filipinas want to see and feel the results of a skincare routine, and this is where their frustration comes in. They spend so much on so many products available in the market, expect results to happen after a few uses and if they don’t get it, they end up abandoning the skincare routine all together,” explained Rissa Mananquil-Trillo, co-founder of homegrown beauty brand Happy Skin.

The former model-turned-entrepreneur further said that another reason why Filipinas are commitment-phobic in this department is a hectic lifestyle.

“We’re all so busy nowadays that it seems we don’t have time for a step-by-step routine that we try to look for easy-to-use and effortless products that don’t feel like a chore to put on.”

She finally hastened to add, “And then there’s the cost. You may buy a complete line of skincare products but once you finish them up, you’ll think twice about buying them again because they’re so expensive. Now, how can that be sustainable?”

All these in mind Mananquil-Trillo and co-founder Jacqe Yuengtian-Gutierrez took the next brave step in their business by formulating skincare products to add to what has been purely a makeup brand in Happy Skin since they started in 2013.

Available in two lines under Happy Skin Beauty, Mananquil-Trillo unveiled the Anti-Aging and Oil Control series, which address the two major skin concerns of Filipinas, with the aim of encouraging Filipinas to fully commit to a simple three-step routine that promises fast-yielding results.

“It took us three years to develop these two skincare lines because despite the long process, we wanted to be very diligent seeing that skincare is already a different category from makeup,” she continued. “Similarly, like our cosmetics, we harnessed the strength Japanese formulations for the anti-aging line and the Korean for the oil control line, because they are respectively known for looking so ageless and flawless.”

Alongside launch board-certified dermatologist and Philippine Dermatological fellow Raissa Pasion emphasized why Filipinas need to adopt a skincare routine, whatever stage they maybe in right now.

“I believe it’s never too late to start a regimen now—starting at any age is good as it is integral to achieving healthy skin,” she explained.

Highly recommending both lines after volunteering to “road test” them herself, the dermatologist identified the active ingredients that make the products effective for users.

“In dermatology we are always concerned with the active ingredient. What’s good about the anti-aging line of Happy Skin is that its main ingredient is chardonnay extract, a source of Alpha Hydroxy Acids or AHAs.

“As we get older, our skin does not shed as effectively and does not regenerate efficiently as when we were younger. AHAs—natural fruit acids—help dissolve the bonds between the dead skin cells so they help your skin regenerate and exfoliate more naturally. This results in more supple and smoother skin,” Pasion elaborated.

The skin expert further said that AHA is also a known humectant, which means it helps skin absorb more water.

Meanwhile, Pasion highlighted the presence of Vitamin C in the Oil Control series as one of the most powerful anti-oxidants.

“This ingredient helps counteract damage and pigment production to give your skin a brighter effect. It’s also anti-inflammatory and helps build collagen,” she enumerated.

“Another ingredient I want to highlight from the line is the Salisylic acid which is a great first line treatment for mild acne. There’s also the Centella Asiatica Extract, an Indian herb that’s great for wound healing because of its anti-inflammatory properties.”

Placing her hope on the new products to motivate more Filipinas to adopt a beneficial skincare routine, the dermatologist rounded up her assessment with, “As they say, healthy skin is the greatest canvass to any makeup.”

For her part, Mananquil-Trillo reiterated Happy Skin’s promise to reward those who overcome their skincare commitment issues with real results.

“We’re all tired of having a drawer full of mistakes,” she laughed. “The biggest pain of the Filipina today is finding a regimen that’s quick, easy, and visibly effective so she can actually commit to it. With this, we hope to empower women to achieve their greatest skin ever.”