Filipinas move up in latest FIFA rankings

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team moved three paces up the FIFA International Rankings to claim their highest-ever standing at No. 69 in the world.

In the previous rankings, the Filipina booters consistently maintained their position in the No. 70 levels throughout the monthly ratings in the previous year.

During the list released by the world football federation in August, the Philippines also notched one of their best rankings in the team’s history at No. 72.

The Filipinas fell down the standings in September 2011 when they registered their worst ever rank at No. 133 before emerging from the shadows to move up by 46 spots in December of the same year.

Consequently, the women of the Philippines were last seen competitively in the 2016 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship earlier this year.

They were left to settle for a third place finish in the preliminary stage of the tournament with just a record of a win and two losses for just three points in Group A.

The Philippines took home their only victory in the Southeast Asian women’s football meet against Singapore, 2-0, through the strikes of Cristina de los Reyes and Camille Wilson.

However, they were handed lopsided losses in the tournament by powerhouse national clubs Thailand, 0-4, and Vietnam, 0-4.