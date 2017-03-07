Filipinas open Asian Cup campaign vs UAE

The Philippine women’s football team begins its campaign in the Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers against United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 3 at the Pamir Stadium in Dushambe, Tajikistan.

The Filipinas are drawn with Tajikistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Iraq and UAE in Group A and long-time mentor Leticia “Buda” Bautista is still in the process of forming her team for the competition.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has already conducted local tryouts for the squad late last month while the overseas tryout will roll out later this week.

Assistants Freddie Estacion, Josephine Loren and Anthony Albao are helping Bautista in the series of tryouts aimed to form the best possible squad for the qualifiers.

A total of 24 teams will be vying for a ticket to the final tournament, which will be played in Jordan also next month.

Continental women’s powerhouse teams Japan, Australia and China have all secured their spot in the final round.

Also, the games will serve as the Asian qualifying leg for the International Football Federation Women’s World Cup that will be staged in France on 2019.