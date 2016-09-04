Filipinas U16 bow to South Korea

The Philippine Girls’ Under-16 National Football Team bowed to South Korea, 0-7, in the preliminary round of the 2017 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U16 Women’s Championship in Weifang, China on Saturday.

The Filipinas, who were unbeaten prior to the match, failed to overcome the tough Koreans in their bid to tighten their grasp for the top spot of Group B.

With the loss, the team has now been eliminated from moving on to the knockout phase of the competition after landing in the second spot of their group with two wins and a loss.

The Philippines have one game left against Southeast Asian neighbors Malaysia on September 5 before ending their tour of duty in the elimination round.

Korean forward Hyun Seulgi swiflty registered two goals in their win over the Philippines, including the initial goal of the match in the 11th minute.

On the other hand, the Filipinas fought valiantly on their end to prevent the onslaught of their foes but was unlucky to concede a penalty, which was sank by Kim Hyejeong in the 22nd minute, and another goal by skipper Cho Mijin before the break.

Down by four goals at halftime, the Philippines, led by Tejanee Isulat, pushed hard in the second half in hopes of slashing down the deficit but were unable to pierce through the defense of the Koreans.

Three more markers was added to the lead of South Korea as Noh Heonyeon clipped a brace in the final half of play together with the shot by substitute Jang Youbeen in added time.

During the squad’s debut games in the tournament, they managed to blaze through their opposition with convincing wins over India and Northern Mariana Islands.

The Philippines trounced India, 2-0, on opening day through the goals of Isulat and Andrea Tiongson before dismantling Northern Mariana Islands, 13-0, on August 30.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES