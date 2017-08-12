Filipino advances in Singapore wildlife photo competition

Silver Vito Niño Andrada has been named the Philippines’ winner of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore photography competition held last weekend in the Asean city-state.

In partnership with Federation of Philippine Photographers Foundation, the contest was for capturing the connection between humans, nature and wildlife.

Andrada’s winning photo captured memorable moments from behind the scenes at the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Safari and Jurong Bird Park – two Squirrel Monkeys, known to spend most of their time in the forest canopy. He’s up against other national competition winners from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The competition is now open for public voting on Facebook to determine three shortlisted regional finalists to be crowned “Through the Lens” from which Wildlife Reserved Singapore will select one overall winner.