Filipino artists’ masterpieces up for auction

Everyone else may easily regard auctions as a commercial event but discerning buyers and avid collectors of masterpieces consider it as a serious and artful means to a conquest.

An auction, as defined by the website raleighauction.com, is the process of buying and selling items by offering them up for bid, taking bids, then selling them to the highest bidder.

Items auctioned can vary from antiques that culture greats once owned, vintage items from historical eras, and artworks made by masters, the last of which—and perhaps the most valuable—to take center stage at the upcoming Harringtons Lifestyle Auction dubbed “Treasures of the Century.”

Set on November 12 at the 5th floor of Century City Mall in Makati City, the much-anticipated auction highlights the extensive collection of excellent, authentic and well-curated collectible pieces from National Artists Abdul Imao, Napoleon Abueva and Victorio Edades as well as paintings by Benedicto Cabrera, Romulo Olazo and Jorge Pineda

Moreover, “Treasures of the Century” auction will include over fifty remarkable and prized vintage items owned by avid collector and National Hero Jose Rizal descendant Dina Velasco. A vintage “Escritoire” desk in solid tigerwood and teakwood is among the items that will be auctioned off.

Velasco, who collects precious collectibles as a hobby, knows and understands the beauty of auctions.

“We enjoy the history behind each purchase. It’s great to be surrounded by things that go back centuries. I’m wonderfully amazed at the thought that most of these objects have travelled far and have been passed through generations before landing in my home. I think it’s terrific,” Velasco mused in an interview with Living Annual.

Another highlight of the upcoming Harringtons auction is artist Eduardo Castrillo’s intricately designed Crucifix. The 18”x29” delicately sculptured bronze Crucifix depicts the late contemporary artist’s Christian beliefs and his way of honoring Jesus Christ’s sacrifice.

Finally, not be left out are the captivating art wood mosaic pieces by Bagac Wood Mosaic Artists—a group of people from Bagac, Bataan who used to be farmers.

Despite dealing with the difficulties of poverty, the group opted to pursue art not only to make a living but also to make a name for their hometown.

With extensive collection of vintage sets of furniture and sophisticated artworks by acclaimed and prolific artists, Harringtons Lifestyle Auction promises an elevated auction experience that will delight veteran and newbie auctioneers alike.

For details call 0917-873 1596.