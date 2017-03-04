Filipino boxer Duno eyes vacant WBC youth title

Romero Duno will test his mettle against unbeaten Christian Gonzales of Mexico on March 10, for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Intercontinental lightweight belt at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Duno’s manager Jim Claude Mananquil is hopeful that the young Filipino boxer with a 12-1 win-loss record with 11 knockouts would give the Mexican his first loss.

“We are confident he will win on March 10 and we are hoping to get a world title shot,” Mananquil, who will be flying to US on Monday, told The Manila Times in a phone interview. “He presently trains at the Wildcard gym under former champion Rodel Mayol.”

Gonzales, 21, is undefeated in 16 fights with 14 knockouts, and Mananquil knew that the 21-year-old Duno is in for a tough bout. “That fight will determine his future but it’s not an easy fight.”

Duno scored a second round technical knockout victory against Gabby Simpo at the Robinson’s Mall Atrium in General Santos last December 4.

He won the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council super featherweight title via a second round knockout victory against Paiboon Lorkham last September 10 in South Cotabato.