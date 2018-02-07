Filipino caregiver missing after quake in Taiwan, says official

A Filipino was among those reported missing after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Hualien County in Taiwan shortly before midnight Tuesday.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) Chairman Angelito Banayo said on television that the Filipino was working as a caregiver and was inside one of the buildings damaged by earthquake.

He added that a team from MECO, led by Philippine Labor Attache Cesar Chavez, was in the area.

At present, no Filipino casualty has been reported and all MECO personnel were safe.

Hualien County disaster response center initially reported that about 225 individuals were injured in the quake after they were trapped inside the damaged structures. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA