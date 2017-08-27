Filipino chefs battle it out at the Global Taste of Korea

Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines, in partnership with Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) Culinary Institute recently held the 2017 Global Taste of Korea Cooking Contest at LPU Culinary Institute, Manila.

Twenty-two chefs from all over the country joined the competition which was divided into two categories: Kimchi Battle and Freestyle Korean cooking. For the kimchi battle, participants made a dish using Kimchi, while in Freestyle Korean cooking participants prepared a single-menu Korean dish either in a Traditional or Fusion style.

For this year, the grand winners of both categories won P15,000 cash prize. Betina Erika Lim won the Kimchi Battle Category with her version of Kimchi Chicken Quesadilla. For the Freestyle Korean cooking, Regine Monsanto won the grand prize with Dwaejigalbi-jjim or Korean-style braised pork ribs.

Twenty-eight year-old Monsanto also won the Best Korean Cook award of this year’s 2017 Global Taste of Korea. Aside from the cash prize she received, Monsanto was also awarded with a roundtrip ticket to Korea courtesy of Korea Tourism Organization (KTO).

Monsanto has been joining the competition since it began in 2014 but it was only this year that she won the grand prize. To enhance her skills in cooking Korean dishes, Monsanto is attending KCC’s Korean cooking classes for the past years.

This year’s panel of judges was composed of KCC Director LEE Jincheol, KCC cooking class instructor and Author of ‘Easy Korean Food 114’ Lily Min, KTO Director Park In-Shik, Lyceum of the Philippines Culinary Director Chef Christopher Bautista and Chef Kim Sung Bae.