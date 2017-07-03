Filipino-Chinese business group, The Manila Times to cooperate on socio-civic projects

The Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII), led by newly elected President Domingo H. Yap, and The Manila Times, led by its Chairman Emeritus Dr. Dante A. Ang and President Dante Francis ‘Klink’ Ang 2nd, discussed a partnership to support FFCCCII’s socio-civic, medical, education causes and economic advocacies.

FFCCCII’s diverse civic charities include its recent donation of 15 rehabilitation centers for persons struggling against illegal drug use in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, in support of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.



In photo are FFCCCII president Domingo H. Yap presenting a special gift for The Manila Times chairman Dante A. Ang after a luncheon hosted in his honor for his recent birthday and also to congratulate his appointment as President Duterte’s special envoy for international public relations. Ang also congratulated industrialist Yap for being the Filipino Chinese community’s first ever leader from Mindanao. Yap was born and raised in Zamboanga City.

Also in photo from left: FFCCCII media & public information committee Chairman Wilson Lee Flores, The Manila Times President Dante Ang II, FFCCCII vice-president Mary Ng, Yap, Ang, The Manila Times columnist ex-Senator Francisco Tatad, Managing Editor Felipe F. Salvosa II, Editor-in-Chief Nerilyn A. Tenorio, FFCCCII Assistant Secretary General Reynard Hing.

At the luncheon, Yap also presented a surprise birthday cake for chairman Dante Ang, a pugon-baked, artisanal chocolate flavor cake created by 78-year-old Kamuning Bakery Café in Quezon City.