Filipino classical violinist at BDO

Come every September over the past few years, the young Filipino classical violin virtuoso and Munich-trained Joaquin Maria “Chino” Gutierrez would return to hold a concert in Manila.

That time of year has come again to the sure delight of classical music fans, as Gutierrez performs on September 17 at BDO’s Francisco Santiago Concert Hall on H.V. de la Costa St., corner Makati Avenue in Makati City.

The show, which begins at 7:30p.m., will have a repertoire of Mozart Sonata in Eb major K302, Fauré Sonata in A major, Tchaikovsky Valse-Scherzo, Paganini La Campanella and other well-loved works.

Guttierez’ latest concert is significant for several reasons. Besides displaying the violinist’s musical mastery—which renowned German pedagogue Jens Ellermann recognized when he was only in high school, describing Guttierez as “a major talent of the violin”—the concert will also serve as his reunion performance with pianist Mary Ann Espina, with whom he had shared the stage since his teenage years.

Secondly, the concert at BDO will be held under the auspices of the prestigious Bankers Association of the Philippines for the very first time, and signals their support for the Filipino artist.

For tickets, call 0915-189 2998 or 0917 832 5694.