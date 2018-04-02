Filipino communities in US and Canada up for an Easter treat

Top showbiz personalities are getting ready to fly off to the United States and Canada this Easter season to bring joy to Filipino communities far away from their families.

The second such event mounted by GMA Network, a series shows dubbed “Sikat Ka, Kapuso” will allow viewers abroad to see their idols perform live on April 7 at the Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey and April 8 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Leading the ensemble of stars is Dingdong Dantes along with Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado, Lovi Poe, Betong Sumaya and Alden Richards.