Filipino cyclists vie in Melbourne

The 7-Eleven Road Bike Philippines will fly today for Melbourne, Australia to compete in the Jayco Herald Sun Tour slated on February 1 to 5.

Former Le Tour de Filipinas champion and 2013 Southeast Asian Games individual time trial winner Mark Galledo will lead the squad along with teammates Marcelo Felipe, Rustom Lim, Edgar Nieto, Jesse Ewart, Josh Berry and Craig Evers.

Galledo, Lim and Felipe were among the cyclist barred from playing in the recently concluded New Zealand Classic because of visa problems.

The Road Bike Philippines is the first Philippine team to race in the six-day 642.2-kilometer circuit.

They are also the only Asian country in the by invitation-only tournament that will see top cyclists around the world including former Tour de France champion Chris Foome and his coveted Team Sky.

Froome’s close rival Esteban Chavez, meanwhile, will also compete with his Team Orica.

“We will do our best to perform well in front of our fellow Filipinos in Australia,” said RBP team manager Ric Rodriguez.

“This is a good opportunity for us to gauge our Filipino riders against the best in the world and to showcase what Filipino cycling is all about,” Rodriguez conluded.