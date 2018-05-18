Filipino diplomats held in Kuwait return home

THREE Philippine Embassy employees allegedly involved in the rescue of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kuwait returned home on Friday afternoon.

Officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) refused to reveal the names of the three diplomats who were whisked to a waiting vehicle at the ramp area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

About 10 foreign affairs officials welcomed the three officials who were accompanied by Presidential Adviser on OFWs Abdullah Mama-o.

The three were reportedly held by Kuwait for their alleged involvement in the controversial rescue in April without its knowledge.

The rescue mission of Filipino workers by Philippine embassy staff resulted in a diplomatic spat between Manila and the Gulf state, which led to the recall of the two countries’ respective envoys.

However, Mama-o said that the recent signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) has paved the way for the mending of ties between the two countries.

An Airport source said that the four Filipino drivers who were also arrested due to their alleged participation in the rescue would alsoreturn home.