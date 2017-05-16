Filipino Dragons shine in 2017 Sava Sprints

The Filipino Dragons bagged two gold and one silver medals in the 2017 Sava Sprints International Dragon Boat Championship held at the Kallang Riverside Park in Singapore.

The Filipino rowers copped their first gold after topping the Club Crew Open 200-meter category against strong teams from Malaysia, Thailand and host Singapore.

The Filipino Dragons also stamped their class in the Expatriate Community Mixed 20-crew 200m category for their second gold medal.

The team, however, settled for runner-up honors in the Seniors Crew Open 12-crew 200m category then finished fourth in the Seniors Crew Mixed 12-Crew 200m category.

It was the Filipino Dragons’ second international competition this year.

In April, the team won one gold, one silver and one bronze in the 11th Boracay International Dragon Boat Festival held in Malay, Aklan.

The Filipino Dragons reigned supreme in the 250m women’s standard boat category before claiming the silver medal in the 500m women’s standard boat category and bronze in the 250m mixed masters small boat category.

Filipino Dragons is the name of a dragon boat team in Singapore with a crew composed of Filipinos and non-Filipinos.

The Filipino Dragons have already competed in the prestigious 2012 International Dragon Boat Federation Club Crew World Championships held in Hong Kong.