Filipino fiesta welcomes 3rd Madrid Fusion Manila

A sumptuous spread of local specialties in a true Filipino fiesta fashion welcomed guests to this year’s Madrid Fusion Manila at the scenic SM by the Bay at the SM Mall of Asia.

The event, which feted the Madrid Fusion’s world-renowned chefs and delegates as well as DOT and Madrid Fusion officials, highlighted the continuing collaboration between SM and Madrid Fusion Manila which began two years ago.

Guests were treated to popular local dishes prepared by Café Adriatico, Vikings, XO 46 Heritage Bistro, Abe, Kai as well as special showcase of different types of lechon from Ellars and Mila’s, plus beers from Joe’s Brew.

Director of Arum Estrategias Internacionalization Iñigo Cañego, Floro de Debate’s Lourdes Plana along with Michelin Star chefs from Spain Rodrigo De La Calle, Paco Perez, Kiko Moya, Pedro Subijana were delighted to sample a taste of the Philippines.

Filipino culinary icons—Asia’s Best Female Chef 2016 Margarita Fores and Chef Claude Tayag—as well as Test Kitchen Chef Joseph Boutwood were likewise seen enjoying great company.

DOT officials led by Department of Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo, Undersecretary Benito Bengzon, Jr., Director Verna Buensuceso also graced the occasion with SM executives SVP for Marketing Jon Jon San Agustin and AVP for Operations Perkin So warmly welcoming everyone to the occasion.

Traditional folk dances by the group Karantong added to the fiesta atmosphere.