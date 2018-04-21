Filipino fishermen nabbed in Indonesia repatriated

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Thirty-one Filipino fishermen who were deported from Indonesia after they were caught allegedly fishing illegally there arrived in Davao City on Friday.

The fishermen who were arrested on Indonesian waters were handed over to the Philippine Navy and brought to Davao City where military and government officials welcomed them.

Army Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal, chief of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said he coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian government for the repatriation of the fishermen.

The fishermen also underwent quarantine procedures and their papers processed by the Bureau of Immigration so they can return to Davao City.

They were also provided an unspecified amount of cash as initial government aid and farm implements, including food packs.

The fishermen were later handed over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development for their return to their respective provinces, according to Maj. Ezra Balagtey, Army spokesman.

No other details were made available by the military and it was unknown how long the Filipinos were incarcerated or if their boats had been destroyed or confiscated by the Indonesian government.