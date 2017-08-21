Filipino history makers honored at History Con 2017

It wasn’t just Manila making history again with 68,800 people in attendance at the country’s biggest entertainment convention of the year. History Con 2017 also saw nine Filipinos honored for their significant contribution to national culture.

The winners of the History Maker Awards was led by Pia Wurtzbach for bringing back the Miss Universe crown to the Philippines after 42 years, and as UNAids Goodwill Ambassador for Asia and the Pacific region.

“Asia’s Sweetheart” Anne Curtis was also recognized for her influence and support for Unicef in protecting and promoting the rights of children.

The rest of the honorees included award-winning director for independent films Brillante Mendoza; Olympic weightlifting silver medallist Hidilyn Diaz; world-class composer and musical director Ryan Cayabyab; Himalayan Adventure Team Pinas and Mt. Everest conqueror Romi Garduce; cosmic scientist Reinabelle Reyes; and social entrepreneur Illac Diaz.

“We are glad to bring History Con back in Manila for a second year, which received overwhelming response from visitors of all ages. It has been a great success in bringing Filipinos together for an enriching experience that celebrates the past, present and future,” enthused A+E Networks Asia Pacific Deputy Managing Director Prem Kamath said of the event, which formed part of History’s 10th anniversary activities in Asia.

The star-studded extravaganza ran from August 10 to 13 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City and had visitors enjoying various unique zones that highlighted the largest automotive display of cars and motorbikes, massive vintage and antiques collections, the comic strip, special collectibles of superheroes, toys and comics and a range of outdoor activities.

History’s biggest names were also in attendance, namely Corey Harrison of “Pawn Stars,” Mike Henry of “Counting Cars,” Danielle Colby of “The Pickers,” Ryu Lim of “Forged In Fire,” Jaime Dempsey of “Ride N’ Seek,” Justin Mott of “Photo Face-off,” Phoemela Baranda of “Celebrity Car Wars,” John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin of “Tiny House Nation” and Adam Liaw of “Destination Flavour.”