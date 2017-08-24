All Filipino jazz stars at Arya Plaza

Put together Filipino jazz stars Henry Katindig, Colby de la Calzada, Jun Viray, Laura Austria, Megan Herrera, Jeanie Tiongco, Megan Herrera, Maritoni Falconi, Sandra Lim-Viray, and Jong Cuenco on stage and that will be a musical extravaganza. They will be performing in Arya Plaza this Friday to celebrate Filipino valor.

These names are some of the brightest stars in the Philippine jazz world. They have performed around the country and abroad, and have earned high regard for their musical talent both from their peers and the audience alike. This show is for free for customers who will wine and dine in Arya Residences today.

The Arya Plaza is a dining haven featuring carefully curated restaurants such as Arroz Ecija, Basil, Fukudaya, Lemuria, Martin Place Social, and Red Piano. It offers an all-season covered outdoor dining area where live musical events are held every Friday night. Arya Plaza is located along McKinley Parkway in Manila’s premier business and lifestyle district, Bonifacio Global City, also known as The Fort.

To reserve a table for dinner, call 0917 585 8708. Performance nights run from 7 pm to 10 pm only. To get to The Arya Plaza from Makati, take McKinley Road straight to McKinley Parkway (just go straight after the first traffic light) where you will have a view of Arya Residences. Turn right at the first corner (Rizal Drive) where you will see to your left the entrance to Arya Plaza and to the basement parking. Ample parking are available even on Fridays.