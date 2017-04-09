Filipino jins to vie in Asian meet

TWENTY-SEVEN Filipino athletes will make a bid for another successful international tae kwon do compete when they compete in the 2017 Asian Junior Championships on April 19 to 21 in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

Sixteen jins – nine males and seven females – will carry the country’s colors in the kyorugi (free sparring) competition while 11 others five males and six females – will banner the team in the Poomsae (forms) event.

The Filipino competitors are Kyorugi (Male) – Gabriel Elpidio Lamarca (-45kg), Dinneson Wilrej Caneda (-48kg), Raymundo Alombro III (-51kg), Carlo Dominic Dionisio (-55 kg), Sturdy Jay Gilbuena (59kg), Harley Vincent Santos (-63 kg), Gabriel Salaknib Soria (-68 kg), Mark Arby Gariega (-73 kg) and Alvaro Joaquin Aranton (-78 kg); (Female) – Ezra Balingit (-42 kg), Abigail Faye Valdez (-44 kg), Laizel Angela Abucay (-46 kg), Rryshel Jasmine Ramirez (-49 kg), Beatrice Kassandra Gaerlan (-55 kg), Florence Mae Chavez (-59 kg) and Laila Delo (-63 kg).

In Poomsae (Forms), seeing action in male are Patrick King Perez, Justin Carlo Mendoza, Jesie Daniel Ignacio, Justin Kobe Macario and Shane Jeremy Benavente and Jade Ashley Carno, Chelsea Xen Tacay, Daphne Ching, Maria Aliana Erece, Aldaine Krisha Laxa and Lee Robiegayle Navales in female.

Five officials are accompanying the team. They are Igor Mella (head of delegation), Alvin Taraya and Napoleon Dagdagan Jr. (Kyorugi coaches), Rani Ann Ortega (Poomsae coach) and Jeordan Dominguez, Poomsae trainer).

The prestigious Asian Junior Championships will be participated in by 39 other countries like South Korea, Iran, China, Taiwan, Japan and Thailand.

The Philippines has always been considered among the top contenders in international tae kwon do competitions.

Last month, the team bagged 16 medals, including five golds, in the 2017 Asean Championships in Perlis, Malaysia.