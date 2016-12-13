Filipino jobs up in Oct, underemployment worsens

More Filipinos found jobs in October, but underemployment – or the condition in which highly skilled workers are employed at less than full-time or regular jobs, or at low-salaried jobs requiring less skills – has worsened, the latest Labor Force Survey (LFS) shows.

The employment rate in October rose to 95.3 percent from 94.4 percent a year earlier. Consequently, unemployment dropped to 4.7 percent during the month, from 5.6 percent in October 2015, according to LFS data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday.

However, while the number of people with jobs across the country increased and that of the unemployed dropped, the rate of underemployment climbed 18 percent, from 17.6 percent a year earlier. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO

MC/NT