Filipino karatekas bag 15 medals in Jakarta tilt

Xavier School Greenhills standout Adam Ortiz Bondoc spearheaded the country’s three-gold, four-silver, eight-bronze medal haul in the 1st International Indonesian Open Karatedo Championship held at the Popski Sports Hall in Cibubur, Indonesia.

Bondoc stamped his class over his foreign foes to claim the gold medal in the boys’ Cadet Kumite +70 kg. for ages 14-15 in the tournament that saw 600 karatekas from different parts of the region. He also copped a bronze in the Cadet Kata event.

Sharing the spotlight were Colegio de San Agustin-Makati bets Nicole Erika Dantes (girls’ juniors 16-17 years old Kumite) and Krisanta Renzel Asistido (girls’ children 12-13 years old Kata), who ruled their respective categories.

“The organizer’s goal was to provide the opportunity for people of all ages to have access to a safe high level of International Karate competition in preparation for the inclusion of Karatedo in the 2020 Olympics,” said team coach Norman Sonny Montalvo.

Winning silver medals were Daniel Cancela in boys’ 12+ years old -45 Kumite and Kata, Mathee Lazo of Immaculate Concepcion Academy-Greenhills in girls’ 12-13 years old Kumite, and Ashley Dantes of Colegio San Agustin in girls’ 8-9 years old Kata.

Oliver Severino Mañalac (boys’ 18 years old Senior +84 kg Kumite), Krisanta Renzel Asistido (girls’ Children 12-13 years old Kumite), Emman Luis Dantes (boys’ 12-13 years old Kata), Johan Cancela (boys’ 8-9 years old Kata and Kumite), and Nicole Erika (Kata) were the bronze medalists.

“This was a good avenue for these young Filipino Karatekas to prepare themselves, and to develop skills of International caliber. Association for the Advancement of Karatedo-Team Philippines ranked fourth overall among 39 clubs that participated all over Asia. The first three team winners all came from Indonesia which had hundreds of delegates,” added delegation head Richard Anthony Lim.