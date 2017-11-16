Filipino-Korean illegal recruiter nabbed

A WOMAN suspected of illegal recruitment has been arrested by police.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) identified the suspect as Jenelyn Betacura, 31, a Filipino-Korean, and resident of Lanao del Norte.

Betacura was arrested by elements of the CIDG Anti-Transnational Crimes Unit (CIDG-ATCU) in her condominium unit in Makati City following complaints that she was recruiting factory workers to Incheon, South Korea, which turned out to be non-existent.

The CIDG-ATCU said Betacura had collected a total of about P5 million from 100 victims from whom she sought payment between P45,000 and P260,000 for the “fast processing” of their recruitment papers.

“The job supposedly pays P150,000 to P200,000 monthly. Their job in Incheon, Korea would be as factory workers,” CIDG-ATCU Supt. Roque Merdeguia said.

Betacura assured victims that they could travel abroad to South Korea effective on May 2017.

Merdeguia said, however, that when the day came and the papers were still not in order, the recruits became suspicious.

According to the CIDG, Betacura is now a South Korean citizen. Most of her victims are from Mindanao, especially in Lanao del Norte.

She is facing charges of illegal recruitment and “estafa”. RJ CARBONELL