Filipino-Korean nabbed for illegal recruitment

THE Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) detained on Wednesday a Filipino-Korean woman suspected of illegal recruitment who collected P5 million for non-existing jobs in Incheon, South Korea. CIDG Anti-Transnational Crimes Unit (CIDG-ATCU) arrested Jenelyn Betacura, 31, of Lanao del Norte, in her condominium unit in Makati City based on complaints of several victims who claimed to have paid from P45,000 to P260,000 to her for “fast processing” of recruitment papers. Supt. Roque Merdeguia of CIDG-ATCU said Betacura allegedly told her victims could land as factory workers with P150,000 to P200,000 monthly pay. The suspect could have lured about 100 job applicants, mostly from Lanao del Norte. She is facing charges for illegal recruitment and estafa.

RJ CARBONELL