Filipino Lausa faces Bibulatov in UFC 210

Rising Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Jenel Lausa will batle Russian Magomed Bibulatov today in one of the preliminary fights of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 210 at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The 28-year-old fighter from Iloilo City expresses excitement and confidence, and dedicates his second UFC fight to all Filipinos and his family especially his two-year-old son Santiago Isaac.

“I’m now 100 percent going to 120 percent ready to fight,” Lausa told The Manila Times on Saturday via overseas call. “I’m really motivated because many Filipinos, including my family, are supporting me.”

Lausa, a formidable striker, and the 28-year-old Russian grappler will face off in the flyweight division. Lausa tipped the scale at 124.8 pounds while Bibulatov weighed in at 126 pounds on Friday.

“My opponent is a good wrestler so I’m preparing myself for his take downs and grappling,” added Lausa, who is holding a 7-2 win-loss record. “I have to hit him harder. Although I studied wrestling during training, I think I must battle him stand-up.”

Bibulatov, who is also a sambo fighter, boasts of an unbeaten record of 13-0.

Lausa is coming off an impressive UFC debut last November 26 when he beat Chinese Zhikui Yao via unanimous decision in UFC Fight Night 101 in Australia. Lausa capitalized on his striking prowess to clobber the Chinese in the three-round bout.

“I don’t want to think of the future. What I’m thinking now is my fight tomorrow (today) but I’m confident of winning,” said the former Pacific X-Treme Combat (PXC) flyweight champion.

Lausa vs Bibulatov is one of the preliminary undercard bouts of the UFC 210 main event match between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson. The co-main event bout features middleweight fighters Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.