Filipino lawyers petition for UN intervention in PH affairs

It is both embarrassing and astonishing to see Filipino lawyers petitioning for United Nations intervention in our national affairs on account of President Rodrigo Duterte’s statements against Chief Justice Lourdes Sereno, which they deem as threats to lawyers and judges.

Why, in a nation under the rule of law, would presumably sane lawyers and lawyers groups file a formal request seeking international intervention in our affairs? Not since the Partido Federalista of Trinidad Pardo de Tavera petitioned for the conversion of the Philippines into a state of the American union has this country seen an action more stupid and shameful.

Is the present initiative a case of colonial hangover, or a variant of Stockholm syndrome (wherein kidnapped victims collaborate with their kidnappers)? Where did these people study law or brush through political science? Have they ever read the UN Charter or about how the UN really works? Aren’t they aware that the UN is not a world government? If that were the intent, the UN treaty would never have been approved or ratified by a clear majority of nations.

The motley group consisted of individual lawyers and groups, among whom were the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), National Union of People’s Lawyers, Alternative Law Groups, Ateneo Human Rights Center, Free Legal Assistance Group, Manananggol Laban sa EJKs and the International Pro Bono Alliance. They collectively submitted a report and petition to UN special rapporteur Diego Garcia Sayan.

Their key concern is Duterte’s call for fast-tracking the impeachment process against CJ Sereno, and his depiction of himself as an “enemy” of the top magistrate.

The petitioners said: “The recent tirades of the President against the chief justice do not sound at all foreboding. They rather expectedly punctuate the long-winded attacks on judicial independence that began almost two years ago, when the Chief Justice dared resist an apparent intrusion into judicial power.”

“Judicial independence is fundamental to the protection of human rights,” IBP National President Abdiel Dan Elijah Fajardo declared at a press conference.

Lawyer Arpee Santiago of the Ateneo Human Rights Center said the executive department appeared to have been exercising its influence on the two other co-equal branches against Sereno.

Listening to all this, we ask: By what authority will the UN intervene in Philippine affairs, supposing the world body would want to do so? Where does it say in the UN treaty and charter, and in what UN document is the world body authorized to meddle in our affairs?

The answer is simple: There is no such authority. Lady Margaret Thatcher, a lawyer and a former prime minister of the United Kingdom, summarized the matter succinctly when she wrote in her book Statecraft: “The UN Charter describes a system which assumes that sovereign states, not any international body, exercise power within their borders; in which the legitimate scope for interventions is extremely limited; and in which real control is exercised by a few great powers.”

What will rapporteur Sayan do with the lawyers’ petition? He will throw it away.

Members of the group can console themselves with the thought that their initiative was featured in some TV newscast, and with all their posing before the cameras holding up a copy of the petition published on the front pages of some sympathetic newspapers.

In fact, we suspect that the entire initiative was about publicity. Without the media’s complicity, this thing would not have happened.