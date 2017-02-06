Filipino nominees for 2017 Nickelodeon awards

It’s the time of the year again when kids’ votes count and the biggest stars of the day line up to get slimed for Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards including nine all-new categories across the world of film, television, music and pop culture.

The winners will be announced in a show with WWE superstar John Cena as host at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. It airs in the Philippines on March 13 at 11:30 a.m. with replay on the same day at 5 p.m.

This year, four Filipino celebrities—Janella Salvador, Janine Gutierrez, Liza Soberano and Nadine Lustre—vie for the coveted orange blimp under the “Favorite Pinoy Star” category.

Kids can cast their votes across 29 categories on the official website at kca.nick-asia.com/vote. Users will also be able to vote through Twitter and Facebook using special KCA hashtags and hashtag of their favorite nominee.

Stars will vie for the blimp across ten music categories, with Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake and Twenty One Pilots topping the list with four nominations each.

After ruling the Billboard and iTunes charts, The Chainsmokers make their Kids’ Choice Awards nominee debut with two nods for “Favorite Music Group” and “Favorite New Artist.” Adele, Beyoncé, Meghan Trainor and Fifth Harmony also garnered two nominations each, while internet sensations Carson Lueders, Jacob Sartorius, Johnny Orlando, JoJo Siwa, Matty B and Tiffany Alvord battle it out in the new category of “Favorite Viral Music Artist.”

For the first time ever, the KCAs will also feature a new music category for “Favorite Global Music Star,” which features six artists from around the world battling it out for the honour of a blimp.

Superheroes, trolls and turtles dominated the movie categories with Captain America: Civil War, conjuring up top affirmations with eight nominations. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice followed closely behind with seven, while Ghostbusters and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story garnered five each.

Stars receiving first time nods in the film category include Justin Timberlake for “Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie” in Trolls (bringing his total nominations to seven), Kristen Wiig for “Favorite Movie Actress” in Ghostbusters, and Felicity Jones for “Favorite Butt-Kicker” in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Kevin Hart makes a double appearance in the new category “BFF’s (Best Friends Forever),” nominated for Central Intelligence and Ride Along 2 -bringing his total 2017 KCA nominations to six.

In television, kids will have the opportunity to vote for first-time nominees Black-ish, Fuller House, Supergirl, Paradise Run and The Loud House, along with their choice between America’s Got Talent, Shark Tank, The Voice, America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Ninja Warrior for “Favorite Reality Show.”

Nickelodeon’s Jace Norman was nominated for “Favorite Male TV Star” in Henry Danger and Breanna Yde is up for “Favorite Female TV Star” in School of Rock. Additionally, in the “Favorite Cartoon” category, kids will choose between Alvin and The Chipmunks, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teen Titans Go!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Amazing World of Gumball and The LoudHouse.

While this will be Cena’s first time hosting the global show, he is beloved worldwide by the Nickelodeon family, having previously hosted Australia’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2008, as well as undergoing a sliming at the first UK Kids’ Choice Awards in 2007.