If Filipino officials would only check their compulsion to talk

TO the expatriates among us who have become increasingly vocal in criticizing our cultural failings and lack of decorum, I say in reply that there is one thing that we can tell the whole world. Filipino public officials express in total candor what is in their minds or their hearts. They do not keep skeletons and feelings hidden in closets. They bare them with abandon. Not for us is the British stiff upper lip (which actress Emma Thompson says involves the clenching of teeth).

From the government of President Benigno Aquino 3rdto the present regime of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, it is the garrulity of officials that has provided the continuous stream of mistakes, gaffes and embarrassments that have kept our country and our people constantly off-balance.

Duterte leads the way

I stumbled on this insight as I pondered the recent suggestive (prurient?) remarks of presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo and Communications Secretary Martin Andanar. I then placed them alongside the barefaced lie of Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s that everyone killed in the drug war are drug peddlers.

With a shock, it dawned on me that these factotums are merely aping the tough guy talk of their boss, who unleashes profanities, obscenities and curses when provoked.

It was DU30who made sex jokes fashionable by joking about rape and infidelity, and by freely using the cuss words (P….ina) in his public speeches.

It was DU30’s incessant talk about “killing” that ignited concern about human rights violations and extra-judicial killings in the war on drugs.

It was the President himself who described the Philippines as “a narco- state” in his state-of- the nation address before Congress last July.

We used to be a more reticent people, thanks to our schooling and rearing under the watch of priests and nuns and strict parents. Today. personages in high office drop discretion as a matter of policy; they cannot shut up.

Talkativeness in Aquino regime

The escalation of offensive talk is not all due to DU30, and the crazy popularity of his style.

The government of Noynoy Aquino was no less infamous for its excessive talkativeness and inability to keep words under control.

In a column in January 2014 (“Never express yourself more clearly than you are able to think,” Manila Times, January 27, 2014), I listed the most memorable and egregious public statements of government officials in order of public significance and their chances of still being remembered in history. I attributed statements to the authors, by using the biblical word “begat” to indicate parentage, even when the parent was just one woman laboring alone.

My list consisted of the following:

1.“Buhay ka pa naman, di ba? (You are still alive, right?)

Begat by President Benigno Aquino 3rd in answering an ethnic Chinese businessman in Leyte who was complaining of looting in Tacloban in the immediate aftermath of typhoon Yolanda.

2.“You are a Romualdez; the President is an Aquino.”

Begat by Interior and Local Government Secretary Manuel “Mar” Roxas in November 2013, and uttered to Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez.

3.“Because she is my daughter.”

Begat by Vice President Jejomar Binay in response to media questions why his daughter Nancy was running for senator with no qualifications, and why he believes people would vote for her.

4.“Perhaps I’m blessed because I don’t have sex. I am celibate.”

Begat by Kris Aquino by herself and told to Boy Abunda in a TV interview. She believed no sex (after losing control of her libido for many years) was the reason her film “My Little Bossings” did well at the box office during the 2013 Metro Manila Film Festival.

5.“We have truckloads of evidence on the P10-billion pork barrel scam.”

Begat by Justice Secretary Leila de Lima by herself. This could set a new standard and measure for evidentiary proof in Philippine jurisprudence. If it doesn’t look like a truck and like de Lima, it’s not evidence.

6.“Ka hindik-hindik” (shocking, appalling)

Begat by then Commission on Audit chairman Grace Pulido-Tan by herself, to describe what legislators and government executives did to the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF). Given in testimony at a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing on the pork barrel scam.

7. “We were careful not to make PDAF releases before, during or after the trial.” (at the impeachment trial of the late Chief Justice Renato Corona)

Begat by then Budget Secretary Florencio “Butch” Abad. The DBM released every cent of pork due the senators and representatives.

8. “Filipinos should eat less rice so the Philippines can achieve rice self-sufficiency.”

Begat by then Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala to explain his department’s strategy for making the country self-sufficient in the staple and avert any rice shortage. During this time, the Philippines became the top rice importer in the world.

Advice from a Nobel laureate

The malady of both Aquino and Duterte officials is that they talk too freely without thinking.

There is profound and practical advice from Neils Bohr, the Danish physicist who won the Nobel prize for physics in 1922 for his work on quantum mechanics. He advised everyone: “Never express yourself more than you are able to think.”

His cautionary words are appropriate for Filipino officialdom because of this propensity to make public statements that raise international doubts about the state of governance in the country and the sanity of our high officials.

Like the saying “look before you leap,” Bohr’s point is that it is prudent for human beings to think first before saying something in public or in writing. Being mentally challenged is a handicap. There are times when it is better to be vague or misquoted than to be completely understood in all the nakedness of our thoughts and feelings.

No talk, no mistake

It was no sweat for Neils Bohr to say, “Never express yourself more clearly than you are able to think.” He had no problem thinking. He was a genius.

But I think there is much to be said also for the homegrown counsel to public officials by former senator Genaro Magsaysay, brother to the late and revered Ramon Magsaysay. He was certainly no genius. But in his public career, which was spent many long years in the Senate, Genaro Magsaysay managed to get away with not delivering a single speech in the chamber. He just lived and served by this immortal advice to officials who are prone to putting their foot in their mouth: “No talk, no mistake.’

The Malacañang spokesman who lamely tried to explain away the gaffes of the Cabinet secretaries as just a case of their trying to reach out to the public, would have done better to recognize the mistakes.

What Bohr and Magsaysay are really saying is: “Shut up.”

Imagine how much better the Duterte government would be if our top officials will just shut their trap.

Secretaries Andanar and Panelo reminded me of the US president who talked about what kind of underwear he wore.

