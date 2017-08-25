‘Filipino’ Peter Lim submits counter affidavit against illegal drug raps

CEBU businessman Peter Lim surfaced at the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday to submit his counter affidavit against charges of illegal drug trade that were filed against him by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG).

Lim submitted his 23-page counter affidavit before Assistant State Prosecutors Aristotle Reyes and Michael John Humarang.

He surfaced at the DOJ after the panel of prosecutors rejected his counter affidavit, which he had subscribed before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

He is facing a complaint for violation of Section 26(b), in relation to Section 5, of Republic Act No. 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act which pertains to the sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs.

He is being accused of allegedly conspiring with Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, Peter Co, Marcelo Adorco, Max Miro and Lovely Impal in operating illegal drugs trade in the Visayas Region.

In his counter-affidavit, Lim asked for the dismissal of charges, saying the allegations are purely based on hearsay and incredible statements of an incredible witness.

“[I] therefore plead with the Investigating Prosecutors to dismiss the charge against me, which was clearly filed precipitately, without judicious study and proper evaluation of the facts,” his counter-affidavit stated.

He denied that he was the respondent “Peter Go Lim a.k.a. Jaguar” being referred to in the case and that he had never been engaged in the illegal drugs business.

“The “Peter Lim” alias “Jaguar,” who His Excellency President Rodrigo R. Duterte mentioned in media reports in June 2016 as involved in the illegal drug trade was a “Chinaman,” who was always in and out of the country.

“Unlike the “Peter Lim” described by President Duterte, I am a Filipino, and not a “Chinaman.” I was born in Manila in 1946, and have lived and resided in Cebu for the last 70 years,” he said.