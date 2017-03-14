Filipino sensibilities in MacLaine, Seyfried movie

A movie that is essentially about the importance of familial ties, Star Cinema agreed to distribute a Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried-starrer even before the Hollywood comedy-drama started filming.

“We’ve had the screenplay of The Last Word for the last years, and even then, we agreed to distribute the movie because it has very Filipino sensibilities and therefore a perfect fit to our target market,” said the company’s New Media Manager Gian Carlo Vizcarra at a news briefing on March 8. “It’s a very good family film that has also earned praise when it premiered at the Sundance Festival in January. We really hope the Filipino movie-goer will come to see and enjoy it.”

Directed by Mark Pellington, whose most notable credits include Arlington Road (1999), The Mothman Prophecies (2002), and Henry Poole (2008) to mention a few, and from a screenplay by Stuart Ross Fink, The Last Word marks the very first collaboration between MacLaine and Seyfried.

The movie is centered on Harriet Lauler (MacLaine) – a retired and very controlling businesswoman who hires young writer Anne Sherman (Seyfried), in her desire to write her own obituary to ensure that her life story is told her way. As the two women start collaborating on Lauler’s “life”, the old woman starts to mentor a nine-year-old girl named Brenda (Annjewel Lee Dixon) who ends up accompanying her in pursuing a career as a disc jockey. As Lauler’s project takes place, the film comes to a heartwarming conclusion, with the characters discovering more about Lauler and themselves in a deeper level than what they originally anticipated.

The Last Word is MacLaine’s first full-length feature film this 2017. An iconic and legendary Hollywood actress, MacLaine is a six-time Academy Award nominee whose awe-inspiring career spans almost seven decades.

Seyfried, on the other hand, is one of the most accomplished young actresses in Hollywood today whose most memorable works include Mean Girls (2004), Mamma Mia! (2008), and Les Miserables (2012), to name a few. As a Hollywood newbie, Dixon’s role as the tough intern of Lauler is undoubtedly her most challenging role to date.

Director Mark Pellington seamlessly weaves the individual stories of three generations of women into a cohesive plot centered on hope and empowerment.

The Last Word will show cinemas nationwide starting March 22.