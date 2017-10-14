Filipino Team sees action in 17th AJGTC

A crack Philippine Boys and Girls Team is competing as of press time in the 17th Asian Junior Golf Team Championships (AJGTC) held in Gunsan, South Korea.

The tournament is the premiere junior team championships in Asia and is the regional qualifier to the prestigious and world junior level team event, the Toyota World Cup in Japan. The top 2 boys team and girls team excluding host Japan will punch tickets to the Toyota World Cup.

The Boys Team is made up of 2017 SEA Games campaigner Carl Corpus, Putra Cup vets Aidric Chan and Luis Castro and 2015 SEA Games selection GidoMandanas. The Girls Team is composed of displaced former national team members Yuka Saso and Samantha Bruce and joined by ICTSI Team top player Mikha Fortuna.

The Girls Team is the defending champion from last year with Saso also returning as the individual titlist. South Korea, the event’s perennial hosts for the past ___ years is expected take advantage of the course and the extreme South Korean autumn temperature and weather conditions to go all out to regain the crown that they lost for the first to the Philippines in the girls division two year history and to Thailand for the first time in the boys division since 2013.

“Our teams are well prepared and motivated to give their best to bring the titles of best junior boys and girls team in Asia to the Philippines. The entire Jungolf family is cheering them on and hoping that they can play their best three days” said Bobby Dy, Vice-Chairman, Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP).

Expected to crowd the Philippines for top honors are Japan and regional rival Thailand who will be sending the nucleus of their 2017 SEA Games Champion team to play in the girls division and a mix of their Putra Cup men’s and boy’s teams in the boys division.