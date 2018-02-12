Filipino tourists to Israel on the rise

The Embassy of Israel welcomed the increase in the number of Filipinos who discovered the holy land and start-up nation of Israel in 2017.

Data from Israel’s Ministry of Tourism showed that around 23,500 Filipinos traveled to Israel in 2017, up 61 percent from 14,600 in 2016.

Israel Ambassador Effie Ben Matityau expressed optimism that more Filipinos will travel to Israel this year.

“Israel is the promised land and the land of many promises which create the foundation for a steady growth in tourism. This year, we are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the friendship treaty between our two countries, and tourism stands as a strong pillar of our growing ties and people-to-people exchanges,” Matityau said.

Hassan Madah, tourism director for India and Philippines, said the 2017 tourism record exceeded their full-year target of 20,000 Filipino tourists travelling to Israel.

“We surpassed our target of 20,000 Filipinos travelling to Israel and towards the end the year and we reached 23,500—a 61 percent increase from 2016. More Israeli players entered the market, and the added good connectivity flying from Manila to Israel via Turkish Airlines and Cathay Pacific helped us in the growth of tourist arrivals,” he said.

Madah noted that the Tourism Office in Manila is stepping up marketing efforts to encourage more Filipinos to travel to Israel this year. He stressed that Philippine passport holders can enjoy visa-free access to Israel up to 90 days.

Overall, 2017 was a historic turning point for incoming tourism to Israel.