The Philippines officially saw action in 1924 edition of the Modern Olympic Games for the first time in Paris where sprinter David Nepomu­ceno put the country’s name in the annals of once every-four-year conclave when he raced against the world’s best in the 100 and 200 meters and was eliminated in the trials.

Only few know, however, that 20 years earlier in St. Louis, Missouri, Filipino Igorots, Moros and Aetas were recruited, along with African Pygmies, Patagonians and other indigenous people of other countries to compete in a two-day Olympic “Anthropological Days” that was part of civic entertainment sideshow of ghe1904 Olympic Games.

That 1904 Games were originally scheduled in Chicago but then US President Theodore Roosevelt insisted that they be held in St. Louis, Missouri in conjunction with the Louisiana Purchase Exhibition were the sports highlights were stolen by massive civic entertainment.

The participants took part in mud fights, pole climbing, and other indigenous games. Names of the competitors as well as results of the contests were not made available.

Only 12 countries took part because of the far away distance of the Games venue from European nations. Even the Modern Olympics founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin declined to make the trip.

The conduct of Games was so chaotic and disorganized that the actual Games atmosphere suffered, too. American athletes, as a result, dominated the competitions, winning 238 of 284 medals contested.

The marathon race was held in scorching heat that runners had to grasp and dodge their way through dust-kicking traffic of bicycles, horses and automobiles that clung to them along he route. One competitor, a Zulu tribesman named Lentauw, was forced t take a sudden detour when large dogs chased hi through cornfield.

The marathon was finally won by a Boston brass worker named Thomas Hicks. Who swallowed small doses of strychnine along the way to numb the pain of running and had to be revived by doctors after crossing the finish line.

Boxing debuted in the 1904 Games and women’s boxing was featured as a demonstration sport.

Among the Olymoic heroes that emerged in St. Louis was six-foot-six Californian Ralph Ross who won the shot put while bagging, too, the silver medal in discuss. He remained the Olympic shot put king in 1908 and 1912.

Teammate Ray Ewry, who spent his childhood paralyzed by polio overcame that handicap to rule the 1904 jumping events as he did four year ago and stayed on his throne undefeated until 1908.

To recover from the dismal experience of the St. Louis Olympics Games and the previous one in Paris, Coubertin had to sanction the first and only interim Games held in Athens two years later in April 1906.

Greece, which hosted the inaugural Modern Games welcomed the Games back even on an unofficial Olympic year and managed the special edition well as spectators filled the Panathenean Stadium to watch athletes from 20 countries, including the first official American Olympic team.

Results of the 1906 special edition were not counted in the official Olympic records but they, certainly, revived the sagging Olympic spirit and reassured organizers that the modern Games, have, indeed, a future.

Driven by the success of the unofficial Games, interest picked up anew in London in 1908. For the first time, only nations, not individuals were permitted to participate. Twenty-three countries were on hand in London where medals for third place finishers were awarded.

Accusations of bad sportsmanship and chauvinism somewhat tainted hostilities though particularly so because all the judges were British.