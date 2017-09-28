Filipino wins Michael Bolton’s first Asian singing contest

Mindanao native Lance Busa bolted into the limelight Wednesday when he won Grammy-award winning balladeer Michael Bolton’s Asia-wide singing contest.

Held in Malaysia and aired over Star World, Busa sang Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You,” wowing the judges and winning the “Bolt Of Talent” competition over Thailand’s Mild Sittatikarnvech.

His prize includes a recording deal, as Subaru brand ambassador and the front act of Bolton’s Asian Dream Tour concert, including the Manila leg on November 3 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

A finalist in the GMA Network boyband reality search, “To The Top,” the 22-year-old from Butuan City bannered the Philippines as compatriot Hans Dimayuga was eliminated among eight contenders.

Aside from the two Filipinos, Two Malaysians, two Taiwanese and two Thais made up the circle of contenders.

Days before the finale, Busa posted a smiling photo on Instagram. “Can’t do what Kenvin the stunt driver did to this Subaru Forester VX. Catch up on the latest episode of Bolt Of Talent on Fox+ and repalys on @starworld_asia channel. Again, thank you for all the support! Means everything to me! PADAYON TA UG LABAN PILIPINAS! (Ituloy natin ang laban Pilipinas). #BoltOfTalent #michaelbolton #teamphilippines #BOTph #BOTTeamLance #bisayangdako.”

ARLO CUSTODIO