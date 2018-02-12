Filipino workers from Kuwait arrive in Manila

MORE than 300 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) returned home in two separate flights from Kuwait, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said on Monday.

OWWA said 220 OFWs arrived via Philippine Airlines (PAL) PR669 while Gulf Air flight GF154 carried the second batch of 102 Filipino workers.

According to OWWA representatives, the OFWs will temporarily stay at their OWWA headquarters in Pasay City for processing.

Each OFW, OWWA said, would get P5,000 from their office, while another P5,000 would be given to them by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

OWWA said most of the OFWs have finished contracts while others were runaways who escaped from their abusive employers.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the repatriation of OFWs from the oil-rich country over the death of a Filipina domestic helper who was found in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait.

Cebu Pacific Air will also send a plane to Kuwait to bring home more distressed OFWs while PAL is willing to add extra flights to Kuwait as needed.

In a statement, “In addition to the special flights, PAL has been repatriating OFWs using its four weekly Kuwait-Manila regular flights over the past few months. Many OFWs have already reserved seats on regular flights for the coming days.”

OWWA added that more than 800 undocumented Filipino workers in Kuwait were scheduled to come home. The repatriation of OFWs in batches started on Sunday, while more than two thousand documented OFWs have booked in Gulf Air, Etihad Airlines, PAL, Qatar Airways, and Cebu Pacific. BENJIE L. VERGARA