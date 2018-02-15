Filipinos warned against ‘better’ job offers in mainland China

THE Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) warned Filipino workers and tourists looking for jobs in Macau against a new modus operandi by illegal recuriters who are offering them instead a much better paying job in mainland China.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia on Thursday warned applicants, particularly household service workers (HSWs), to be extra careful even if the offer comes from a fellow Filipino.

In a report, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, the POEA chief, said that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has endorsed the case of a Filipina household service worker in Macau who was allegedly recruited by another Filipina named Pia Ciabacal.

The report said the OFW went to Macau as a tourist and was able to land a job later as an HSW.

Ciabacal allegedly offered her a job in Beijing for the same position with a monthly salary of RMB7,500 per month, which the victim accepted.

The domestic worker was able to enter and work in China but the employer refused to pay her any salary for her services, and even confiscated her passport and cellular phone.

Ciabacal and other Filipinos in Macau allegedly work as agents for a certain Chinese recruiter known only as “Fancy”, who allegedly owns an establishment called MMC Enterprises located at Beleno Shop, Red Market in Macau.

The Beleno shop acts as a front for MMC, which clandestinely operates as a recruitment agency targeting unsuspecting Filipinos and Indonesians.

The POEA has also uncovered the so-called “third country” recruitment scheme, which also similarly victimized Filipino HSWs in Hongkong, Singapore and Cyprus, among other countries by luring them to transfer to another country like Dubai, Mongolia, Turkey and Russia.

The victims later found out the conditions of employment to be least ideal or worse, the offered jobs were non-existent.

Those who found employment were sometimes abused by their employers, and for lack of proper work documents, the hapless workers were arrested and deported by immigration authorities.

The recruiters are mostly nationals of the third country who have Filipino partners in their illegal activities. Victims were charged $5,000 for their services.

Recruitment through a third country is also considered illegal recruitment because neither the recruiter nor the employer has proper authorization from the Philippine government. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL