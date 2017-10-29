Filipinos abroad during 2019 midterm polls advised to register as overseas voters

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) advised Filipino citizens who would be abroad during the 2019 midterm elections to register as overseas voters for them to be able to participate in the polls.

The announcement came as the DFA opened its seven Overseas Voter Registration Centers in Metro Manila.

These are in the DFA Satellite Offices at:

* Robinson’s Galleria and SM Manila, and Alabang Town Center;

* Commission on Filipinos Overseas, 1345 Pres. Quirino Ave. cor. Osmeña Highway, Manila City;

* OWWA Training Center, Victoria cor. Solana Sts., Intramuros, Manila;

* Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), EDSA cor. Ortigas Ave., Mandaluyong;

* Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Parkview Plaza, Taft Avenue cor. T.M. Kalaw City of Manila.

Those who may register are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), immigrants, seafarers and students who are about to leave for abroad, and who are not yet registered as overseas voters.

“All Filipino citizens who expect to be abroad from 13 April – 13 May 2019 during the overseas voting period for the 2019 Elections, at least 18 years old on 13 May 2019, and not otherwise disqualified by law, may register as an overseas voter,” the DFA said.

Deadline for registration is on September 30, 2018.

During the 2016 national and local elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) recorded a total of 1,376,067 overseas Filipino voters, which almost doubled the 2013 figures of 737,759.

Of the total, 1,326,728 are land-based voters, while 49,339 are seafarers.

Most number of registrants was from the Middle East and Africa with a total of 593,834; followed by the Asia-Pacific Region, 344,857; North and Latin America, 275,689; and Europe with 161,687. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA