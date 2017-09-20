Filipinos affected by Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico arrive Wednesday night–MIAA

A NUMBER of Filipinos who were affected severely by Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico are scheduled to arrive in Manila at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, airport authorities said.

Officials of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said there were 132 Filipinos who were arriving aboard a Philippine Airlines (PAL) chartered flight, which included three pregnant women, two elderly, an infant, and a wheelchair-bound passenger.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) provided the PAL chartered flight.

The Filipinos availed of the repatriation program offered by the Philippine government after they lost their properties in the hurricane that recently hit Florida, Caribbean Islands, Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, St. Eustatius, Saint Maarten, Saint Barthelemy, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Haiti.

According to an MIAA official, one of the passengers was Consul Katrina Borja Martin who accompanied the repatriated Filipinos during their flight to Manila.

Hurricane Irma was described as “extremely dangerous” when it made landfall in the island of Barbuda on September 6, and barreled its way across the Caribbean.

Reports said there were about more than 150,000 Filipinos that were badly affected by the hurricane. BENJIE L. VERGARA